AMBER Alert canceled, missing North Richland Hills girl found

An AMBER Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl from North Richland Hills has been canceled.

The Texas DPS issued the AMBER Alert Thursday afternoon, saying the girl was last seen at about 3 a.m. Friday morning.

At about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, NBC 5 confirmed with the North Richland Hills Police Department that the girl had been safely located, and the alert was deactivated.

Because the girl is a juvenile and has been found, her name and image have been removed from this story.

