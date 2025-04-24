North Richland Hills

AMBER Alert canceled, missing North Richland Hills girl found

By NBCDFW Staff

An AMBER Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl from North Richland Hills has been canceled.

The Texas DPS issued the AMBER Alert Thursday afternoon, saying the girl was last seen at about 3 a.m. Friday morning.

At about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, NBC 5 confirmed with the North Richland Hills Police Department that the girl had been safely located, and the alert was deactivated.

Because the girl is a juvenile and has been found, her name and image have been removed from this story.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Eight kinds of alerts can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. Below are links to articles with more information about each type of alert.

