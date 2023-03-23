AMBER ALERT: Girl, 13, Missing From Azle

An Amber Alert is ongoing Thursday for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday night in Azle.

Police are looking for Aubree Trainer, who was last seen at about 7:15 p.m. along the 1000 block of Boyd Road.

Trainer was wearing a black Tupac T-shirt, tie-dye pants, white slide-on shoes and her hair in a bun. The green-eyed teenager wears glasses, is white, stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 103 pounds.

In connection with the girl's disappearance, police are looking for a white panel van with two small windows in the back and a medium size window on the side.

No further information has been released by the Azle Police.

