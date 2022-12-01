An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies join the search for a missing 7-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening in Wise County.

Wise County Sheriff Lake Akin said a parent said she reported her daughter, 7-year-old Athena Strand, missing at 6:40 p.m. after the girl disappeared from her room. The mother said she searched for about an hour before contacting the sheriff's office for help.

Strand was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. in the vicinity of the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Akin said.

Strand was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Search efforts continued overnight and expanded to include multiple other agencies Thursday, including the local Texas Ranger, Fort Worth PD, Bridgeport PD, local fire departments, Wise County EMS, Search Rescue One (K-9 assisted), and several other agencies, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information that can help locate the girl is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.