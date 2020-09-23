Amber Alert

Amber Alert for 3-Year-Old Girl in Dallas

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 3-year-old girl who was in the back of a car when it was stolen outside a convenience store in the Red Bird area of Dallas, police say.
Dallas PD

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 3-year-old girl who was in a car when it was stolen outside a convenience store in the Red Bird area of Dallas, police say.

According to police, 3-year-old Chasity Collins was in a white 2009 Lincoln 4-door MKZ sedan with Texas license plate JJT5997 when it was stolen outside a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive shortly after midnight. Police said a woman had left the car unattended with its engine running before it was stolen.

Collins has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 85 pounds and is 3-feet-tall. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 18 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

dallas isd 8 hours ago

Dallas ISD Adds 100 New Students, Anticipates More as Hurricane Laura Evacuees Enroll

Anyone with information that can help police find Collins is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertDallasDallas PDred bird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us