Amber Alert for 3-Year-Old Girl in Dallas

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 3-year-old girl who was in a car when it was stolen outside a convenience store in the Red Bird area of Dallas, police say.
According to police, 3-year-old Chasity Collins was in a white 2009 Lincoln 4-door MKZ sedan with Texas license plate JJT5997 when it was stolen outside a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive shortly after midnight. Police said a woman had left the car unattended with its engine running before it was stolen.
Collins has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 85 pounds and is 3-feet-tall. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes.
Anyone with information that can help police find Collins is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.
