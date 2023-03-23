AMBER ALERT Discontinued, Missing Azle Girl Found

A missing 13-year-old girl from Azle has been found and the Amber Alert issued for her disappearance has been canceled.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the Amber Alert at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and canceled it about an hour later.

Azle Police confirmed to NBC 5 the girl had been safely recovered and that they are investigating her disappearance.

Police said the girl may have known the person she was with and that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Police initially said they were looking for a white panel van with two small windows in the back and a medium size window on the side in connection with the girl's disappearance. No other information about the van has been released and police have not said if anyone is in custody in connection with the girl's disappearance.

Because the juvenile girl has been located, her name and photograph have been removed from this story.

