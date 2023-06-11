Dallas Police ask for help identifying man who kidnapped girl, 7, in discontinued AMBER Alert

Dallas Police are asking for help identifying and finding the person who they say kidnapped a 7-year-old girl on Sunday.

After an AMBER Alert was issued Sunday evening, the child was found at about 12:40 a.m. Monday walking in the apartment complex where she was taken from in Southern Dallas. The child was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and no further details were shared about her condition.

"It's a relief that she was recovered safely, now the main job is finding out who the suspect is, the vehicle and bringing some closure for this family and for this little girl," said Kristin Lowman, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department.

On Monday DPD released a timeline of what took place on Sunday.

Investigators said a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old girl left their apartment on the 1500 block of Argentia Drive at about noon. While walking, they were approached by a man who offered them a ride.

"They were approached by a Black male suspect in what's being described as a gray crossover vehicle, stopped and offered the children a ride and the children got in the car. They went to a local store where the 9-year-old got out, went to the door, turned back around once realized the store was closed and the suspect drove off with the girl inside the car," said Lowman who said this took place around 12:15 p.m.

Police said an adult who found the 9-year-old in the parking lot of a shopping center at West Kiest Boulevard and South Polk Street called 911 around 12:33 p.m.

That's when the search began for the 7-year-old girl. As police responded to the scene, they began to identify the children along with attempting to identify the suspected driver, according to DPD.

Police then issued the AMBER Alert at 6:45 p.m. after, after the girl had disappeared for about six hours. She was later found in her apartment complex around 12:40 a.m.

"Almost 1 a.m. when a child was seen in that same apartment complex where they had left from, the neighbor recognized her and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment," said Lowman.

Police said no vehicle was seen dropping the child off near where she was found.

"The investigation continues and we are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, and vehicle used in the kidnapping," police said Monday afternoon in a statement.

The man who offered the kids a ride was described as Black with short dark hair. He was estimated to be about 30 years old. The vehicle was described as a gray crossover SUV with spots of color missing.

Dallas Police, NBC 5 News Dallas Police are looking for this vehicle which they say was involved in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl on Sunday, June 11, 2023, near West Kiest Boulevard and South Polk Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-4268. The FBI and Secret Service are assisting the Dallas Police Department.

