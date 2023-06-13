AMBER Alert discontinued for 14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton

An AMBER Alert issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl reported missing in the Collin County city of Princeton has been canceled after she was found safe in Plano, police say.

In a news release Tuesday night, Princeton Police said officers responded Tuesday to a missing persons report for a 14-year-old girl. Police said they were told she left her Princeton home on her own and hadn't been seen since.

Police told NBC 5 on Wednesday that they have since learned the girl was not abducted. She was found at about 2:30 p.m. in the city of Plano, Princeton Police announced.

A 34-year-old man originally identified by law enforcement Tuesday as a suspect in the case has not been charged with a crime as of this writing. Police say the investigation into the case is ongoing but no further details were immediately available.

"We would like to thank the public for their help with all the tips and leads that were sent in, along with Plano Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dallas Division, for their help in locating [the girl]," Princeton Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Editor's note: The 14-year-old girl's name has been removed from this story due to her age. The name of the man named by police as a suspect has also been removed because he has not been charged with a crime.

