AMBER Alert canceled for 2-year-old North Texas boy

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old boy reported missing out of Rains County.

According to police, the child has been found safe.

Information about the young boy has been removed from this article because he is a minor.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.