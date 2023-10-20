Amber Alert

AMBER Alert canceled for 2-year-old North Texas boy

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old boy reported missing out of Rains County.

According to police, the child has been found safe.

Information about the young boy has been removed from this article because he is a minor.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alertrains county
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us