Mother Surrenders 10-Day-Old Infant East Texas Infant After Amber Alert

An Amber Alert issued for a 10-day-old baby from East Texas was discontinued late Thursday after the infant was surrendered safely to police.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, the child was in custody of Child Protective Services as of 10 p.m.

"Words cannot express how happy we are that the child is safe," said Coffee Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo in a Facebook post.

Police were looking for the boy's parents, 31-year-old Michelle Wolf and 36-year-old Ricky Williams, in connection with the child's abduction. Coffee police said the parents fled with the child after they were ordered to surrender him to CPS.

Hours after the Amber Alert was issued, Portillo said the mother called the Hunt County Sheriff's Office Thursday night to surrender herself and the child safely.

No further details have been released.

Coffee is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas in Southeastern Henderson County.

