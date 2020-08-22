Amazon to Help Distribute Up to 4,000 Devices to 5 Dallas ISD Elementary Schools

Amazon said it would help distribute up to 4,000 devices, including Chromebooks, iPads and mobile hotspots, to students at 5 Dallas ISD elementary schools next week.

The first of the distributions is at Seagoville Elementary School on Monday, where approximately 700 devices will be distributed.

The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature Amazon "Treasure Trucks" and multiple food trucks.

Similar device distributions events will be held every day next week at Mark Twain Elementary School, George Peabody Elementary School, Adelfa Botello Callejo Elementary School and David G. Burnet Elementary School.

According to Amazon Logistics, hand sanitizer stations will be provided and social distancing will be enforced while awaiting technology pickup.