Amazon Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster

Amazon is making its Same-Day Delivery program even faster.

The company announced Tuesday that delivery will become even more convenient for customers.

Prime members in the Dallas area can now get delivery throughout the day, meaning that items will arrive at their doorsteps within just a few hours of placing the order, Amazon said.

According to Amazon, up to 3 million items on the Amazon website are marked "Today by" and can be ordered for delivery throughout the day.

Members can also place orders as late as midnight and receive the orders the next morning by selecting the "Overnight by 8am" delivery option, Amazon said.

Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Orlando, can also enjoy faster Same-Day Delivery.