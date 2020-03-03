Dallas

Amazon Same-Day Delivery Just Got Faster

Amazon Prime members can now have items delivered to their doors within just a few hours of placing the order

By Hannah Jones

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In this photo illustration the Amazon logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Amazon is making its Same-Day Delivery program even faster.

The company announced Tuesday that delivery will become even more convenient for customers.

Prime members in the Dallas area can now get delivery throughout the day, meaning that items will arrive at their doorsteps within just a few hours of placing the order, Amazon said.

According to Amazon, up to 3 million items on the Amazon website are marked "Today by" and can be ordered for delivery throughout the day.

Members can also place orders as late as midnight and receive the orders the next morning by selecting the "Overnight by 8am" delivery option, Amazon said.

Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Orlando, can also enjoy faster Same-Day Delivery.

