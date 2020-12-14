Fort Worth

Amazon Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Fort Worth

Police said several items were taken from inside the Amazon vehicle, but the driver was not hurt

Kevin Mohatt | Reuters

An Amazon driver is uninjured after he was held up at gunpoint in Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 5400 block of Tinkerbell Lane near Loop 280.

The driver said three armed men stormed him as he was making a delivery, police said.

Police said several items were taken from inside the Amazon vehicle, but the driver was not hurt.

According to police, the suspects have not been located at this time.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthAmazonFort Worth Police Department
