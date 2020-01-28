Amarillo-Bred Iced Tea Shop Sets Eyes on Big North Texas Expansion

Dallasnews.com

By Erin Booke

Sasha Smithhart, an HTeaO franchisee in Carrollton, says most people ask her if they are a new boba tea shop. But no, this is Texas-style iced tea from an Amarillo-based chain that offers 24 flavors of sweetened or unsweetened tea to go, and it’s expanding “aggressively” into North Texas, CEO Justin Howe says.

Howe says iced tea has evolved much the same way coffee has evolved. “It’s a craft type of beverage. We’re trying to make a better quality," he says.

Howe’s parents started the company in 2008 at their hamburger restaurant, Buns Over Texas, in Amarillo. They called it Texas Tea.

