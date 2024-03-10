Altercation outside Fort Worth church leads to shooting, suspect at large

A dispute that occurred outside a church in Fort Worth late Saturday night left a person hospitalized with a gunshot wound, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 7300 block of South Freeway around 11:07 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at New Bethel Complete in Christ Church, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, and they are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators said there was a large gathering at the church when an altercation broke out, and someone fired gunshots, striking the victim in the process.

Authorities said the shooter is still at large, and they have not shared any details about the suspect's description.

No other injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting, and no arrests have been made.