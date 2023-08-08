Al's Formal Wear abruptly closes, leaving thousands of customers scrambling

Customers and former employees of Al's Former Wear, which is under the parent company Dapper & Dashing, have said the stores suddenly closed, including locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Former workers have posted messages on social media saying they were laid off on Monday but were told over the weekend to close the stores.

KPRC 2 News in Houston reported that employees were told on Saturday during an emergency meeting on Microsoft Teams that they no longer had jobs, to remove personal belongings and close stores immediately. They were also instructed to notify customers to pick up any orders that were ready.

The unexpected chain of events is placing thousands of people with big events coming up in a tight spot.

“I’m trying to get fitted for one of my buddy’s wedding coming up at this month," said Jaime Contreras who showed up to the Oak Lawn location in Dallas.

He found no one was there and there was no explanation of why.

"Kind of unprepared because I’m supposed to get fitted and there’s nobody there and I’m supposed to get the suit for his wedding," said Contreras whose friend's wedding is in less than two weeks.

Contreras called the groom, Daniel Masih, to inform him of the situation.

"I’m kind of surprised, to be honest with you," said Masih over the phone. "We got fitted and everything but we haven’t picked them up or anything yet, so we’re going to be in a bit in a bind, we’ve got less than two weeks.”

He said they had already paid $250 per suit rental for eight people.

“I’m going to make some calls and make some hell I guess," said Masih.

Dapper & Dashing, based in Atlanta, has not posted anything on its website about the closures. Phone lines lead to busy tones.

"I called the number on the front door, no one answered. There's a number in Atlanta, no one is picking up the phone," said Ernesto Martinez who ordered tuxedos from the Lewisville store.

He said his family is attending a wedding in a few days and he was scheduled to up his clothes.

“I was supposed to be picking up my tuxedo for me and my son, and well I don’t know what to do now, and unfortunately you have to pay upfront more than $600 for It, so I don’t know who to call to get my money back at the very least," said Martinez. "But it’s very frustrating now because we’re 3 days away from the wedding and don’t have tuxedos.”

After speaking with NBC 5, Martinez contacted NBC 5 with an update and said a former employee helped him get the tuxedos from the store because the order was ready.

Contreras said the same Lewisville store was helping out his friend with several orders as well. A former employee told NBC 5 that he showed up to help finish and deliver people's tuxes for the week and early next week because he feels bad about the situation and doesn't want to leave people hanging.

Some stores have signs on the front letting customers know if they are trying to return a rental, they can keep it without any extra charges.

Men's Wearhouse said it's swooping in offering to help customers left in the dark.

The company said it's honoring customers' deposits with any Dapper & Dashing locations. People have to show their receipts and Men's Wearhouse said it will honor the deposit up to $60. It also said it will wait for all rush order fees.

Tip Top Tux, American Commodore, Savvi Formal Wear and Anya Bridal, companies under Dapper & Dashing, also abruptly closed its doors.