Alliance Air Show to Take Flight in Fort Worth

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

An annual tradition in North Texas promises to be bigger and better than ever this year.

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show kicks off on Friday, Oct. 22 and wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 24.

First, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be flying their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, which can reach speeds of Mach 1.6, or 1,228 mph.

Also new for 2021, organizers are debuting the "Landing Zone," a 1.5-acre area full of interactive, educational and fun exhibits and activities for all ages.

To keep everyone safe while at the air show, ticket holders will be asked to stay at their cars. Each parking spot purchased will include two actual parking spots, so you and your family will have room to bring chairs or a blanket and spread out before the show starts.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

