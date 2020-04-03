Allen Temporarily Stops Mailing Past Due Notices

The City of Allen has temporarily stopped mailing customers past due notices for their city utilities including water, sewer and trash collection services.

The city says this due to the ongoing coronavirus situation with many citizens having to stay home and furloughed workers.

Cutoff of the essential city services for late payments has been suspended during the crisis.

While cutoffs are suspended, city utility charges are being deferred and carried forward.

The city is asking if residents received a shutoff notice or wish to discuss setting up a payment plan to call the Utility Billing customer service line at 214-509-4560 to talk with a representative.