Allen Shooting Victim Kyu Cho's Coworker Shares How They Bonded Over Mexican Food

Brandon Rocha says he will always have fond memories of his coworker Kyu Cho.

"He was just very selfless,” Rocha said. “If any word would describe him, it would be selfless. He would always be there for you. He would give a listening ear."

Cho, his wife, Cindy, and their 3-year-old son, James, were killed in the Allen mall shooting. Their 6-year-old son, William, was injured but survived.

Rocha says Cho was a wonderful father and a good man who was more than just his coworker.

"He was an amazing human being,” Rocha said. “An amazing man. We started being friends through food."

Rocha introduced Cho to the food of Taqueria and Tamaleria Nuevo Leon and he was hooked.

"Then I told him about Taqueria and Tamaleria Nuevo Leon and he came by himself sometimes, and we were finally able to come together," Rocha said.

Over a good meal is where they shared and bonded.

"We talked about work,” Rocha said. “Many people not just myself. We would talk about personal things."

The restaurant provided food to the office in Cho's honor. Included in the meal was a burrito, which was Cho's favorite thing to order.

"To me, it really meant a lot because that's what he always ate when he came here," Rocha said.

Rocha shared his story on social media and the post went viral.

He gained approval from the Cho family to share his story with NBC 5.

