A week after sharing his story of surviving the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets earlier this month, Irvin Walker is out of the hospital.

The 46-year-old Louisiana man spoke to reporters last week, talking about his recovery and his memories of the shooting.

Eight people were killed, including three children, when a man opened fire on shoppers in the parking lot of the outdoor mall on May 6. Seven others, including Walker, were injured in the attack.

He said had just dropped off his girlfriend at a store at the mall because it was so busy. When he drove off to find parking, he encountered a barrage of gunfire.

"I didn't see the shooter, I just felt the shots," explained Walker.

NBC 5 News Irwin Walker, a survivor of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, talks with reporters on May 16, 2023.

"When you see the shots to the windshield you're going to wonder, 'How he's even sitting here today?'" said Daryl K. Washington, Walker's attorney.

Washington released those photographs on Monday. They show at least 15 bullet holes in the front windshield of Irvin's Honda, including one very near where his head could have been. A passenger window on the driver's side was also shot out.

Walker told reporters he managed to get out of his vehicle and run and that he encountered security guard Christian LaCour, who died helping others get to safety.

"And he was behind me and, I don’t have much to say after that. The tragedy occurred," Irvin said.

An attorney representing Allen shooting victim Irvin Walker shared this image of his car with a blown-out passenger window.

Irvin was the first of eight patients from the shooting to arrive at Medical City McKinney about 14 minutes after the shooting began, according to the hospital.

Doctors said Irvin underwent multiple surgeries for bullet wounds and to remove fragments in his head, neck, chest and arm.

Though he's been discharged, Walker is expected to continue his rehabilitation outside of the hospital.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.