Allen Police unveil youth boxing gym

In an old elementary school gym, a transformation is underway with a new sport taking center stage.

Thursday night, on the back side of Rountree Elementary School, the Allen Police Department unveiled its new Youth Boxing Program to the sponsors and community members who made it possible.

Chief Steve Dye told the crowd that the free program, targeting kids ages 10 to 18, is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to community policing efforts.

“Our community engagement is just as important as our call response and enforcement. In fact, I would argue, in some ways more important. We want to make sure we invest in our youth to make sure they don’t turn to a life of crime, right, but also to help them be successful in academics and their profession,” said Chief Dye.

Dye said the program is inspired by those in his past departments, Grand Prairie and Garland.

Garland’s 9th Street Boxing Gym began with just $625 back in 1991 to combat a gang problem.

“People think about my children as first-time offenders. No. They’re kids that were looking in the candy store window. They just didn’t go in there yet, so we’re kind of catching them low, self-esteem, bullied, overweight,” said Director Dave Swavey.

Flash forward 25 years and Swavey said they welcome in 150 kids on a typical day and celebrate a long list of success stories.

“I’ve got an American Airlines pilot. I’ve got a dentist. I’ve got doctors. I’ve got police officers. I’ve got one in the CIA,” he said.

“I was a young 22 years old. I needed some guidance,” said Jerry Jimenez.

Jimenez is one of Swavey’s alumni who said boxing and police intervention turned his life around.

“I basically said if I can do this for my physical wellbeing then what can I do for my career,” he said.

Now a resident of Allen, Jimenez, along with others, is eager to see what this new program can do for the next generation when the doors open early next year.

“These ropes right here. Not everyone gets in them. But when you face your own fears against somebody of equal stature and experience, you learn something regardless of what happens,” said Swavey.