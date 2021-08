The Allen Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen on Saturday.

According to police, Lois L. Mackey, a 16-year-old Allen resident, was last seen at her residence at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Police said Mackey is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair who is 5'5" and weighs 215 pounds.

She may be carrying a brown duffle bag, police said.

Anyone with information about Mackey's whereabouts should contact Detective Brewer at 972-633-6748.