Allen police celebrate milestone in youth boxing program

The Allen Police Department is marking a major milestone in a program they say is making a lasting impact on local youth.

Last night, community members gathered to witness the Allen Police Youth Boxing Gym in action, seeing firsthand how the initiative is fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and young people across Collin County.

For the past several months, the department has hosted free boxing classes for kids ages 10 to 18, transforming a former elementary school gym into a space for mentorship, discipline, and personal growth.

The program, a collaboration between the Allen Police Department and Allen ISD, is designed to provide structured athletic training while instilling leadership skills and responsibility.

"Mentoring Future Leaders" is more than just a motto—it’s the guiding principle of the boxing gym. The program emphasizes self-discipline, confidence, and strong decision-making skills, aiming to prepare participants for success both in and out of the ring. To reinforce these values, the program holds youth accountable for their conduct and academic performance, ensuring a well-rounded approach to development.

Participants in the program also have the opportunity to compete in Silver Gloves and Golden Gloves boxing tournaments, further honing their skills in a competitive setting.

Thursday’s event featured special guest appearances from boxing champion Shurretta Metcalf and former Dallas Cowboy Tyrone Crawford, who shared words of encouragement with the young athletes.

The program is open to youth ages 10 to 18, with applications available at the gym. A parent or legal guardian must be present to complete registration.

For more information about participation, sponsorship opportunities, or volunteering, interested individuals can email APDBoxingGym@cityofallen.org or call 214-509-4201.

As the program continues to grow, Allen Police hope to expand its reach, giving more young people the chance to develop confidence, discipline, and a sense of community through the sport of boxing.