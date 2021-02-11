Allen Mayor Pro-Tem Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger has been arrested in Collin County.

Jail records show he's charged with possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

He turned himself in early Thursday, according to his attorney Todd Shapiro, who said an $80,000 was posted. He expected Caplinger to be released Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Caplinger last week and warrants were issued earlier this week, said Shapiro.

The indictment comes nearly a year after Shapiro said a search warrant was executed on Caplinger's home in Allen in March.

Caplinger has served on city committees and commissions since 2000, according to the City of Allen website. He was appointed to mayor pro-tem in 2012.

NBC 5 contacted a spokesperson for the City of Allen, who released this statement.

"We were shocked to learn today of the arrest of Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger on charges related to child pornography. The case did not originate with the Allen Police Department. Councilmember Caplinger was first elected to the Allen City Council in 2005 and has served as mayor pro tem since 2012. Due to term limits, he is currently serving his final term that expires in May 2021."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.