Allen Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Child Sex Abuse: Collin County DA

An Allen man will spend the next 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Collin County District Attorney.

Alejandro Amoles, 40, started to sexually abuse the child when they were 5 years old, the DA's office said. Amoles had a relationship with the child's family.

Collin County District Attorney's Office
Authorities said the child told a family friend, who was in town for a weekend, about the abuse. The friend then reported the abuse to law enforcement.

"This child suffered an entire year of unspeakable abuse before bravely reporting this predator to a trusted family friend," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statment.

Wylie police Det. Chad Hermes investigated the case and the child was forensically interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

