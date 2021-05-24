Allen Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Child Sex Abuse: Collin County DA

An Allen man will spend the next 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Collin County District Attorney.

Alejandro Amoles, 40, started to sexually abuse the child when they were 5 years old, the DA's office said. Amoles had a relationship with the child's family.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Collin County District Attorney's Office

Authorities said the child told a family friend, who was in town for a weekend, about the abuse. The friend then reported the abuse to law enforcement.

"This child suffered an entire year of unspeakable abuse before bravely reporting this predator to a trusted family friend," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statment.

Wylie police Det. Chad Hermes investigated the case and the child was forensically interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.