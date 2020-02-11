Allen

Allen Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

Robert Kessler, 35, had over 90,000 images of children being sexually abused or exploited

A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, the Collin County District Attorney says.

In 2018, Collin County Sheriff's Office investigators found Robert Kessler, 35, of Allen, in possession of approximately 6,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office's investigation revealed that Kessler had over 90,000 images of children ranging from toddlers to early teens being sexually abused or exploited.

Law enforcement identified approximately 6,200 known victims listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

After hearing several hours of testimony and reviewing the evidence, Judge Tom Nowak sentenced Kessler to 25 years in prison.

