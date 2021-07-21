A Collin County grand jury this week indicted an Allen man on capital murder charges in the killings of his mother and teenage sister in April.

Burak Hezar, 21, is accused of killing Isil Borat, 51, and Burcu Hezar, 17, at the family’s home on Nueces Drive on April 24.

That morning, Borat’s husband, Ufuk Ince, arrived to the family’s home to find the door locked. He knocked until Burak Hezar opened the door, according to police. When Ince stepped into the home, he saw Hezar holding a knife, according to court documents.

