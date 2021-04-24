Allen

Allen Man Arrested at Airport; Charged With Murders of Mother, Sister: Police

Authorities arrested Hezar Burak, 20, while he was waiting for a flight at DFW Airport

Allen police car
NBC 5 News

A 20-year-old man faces murder charges in the deaths of his mother and sister in Allen Saturday morning, police say.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive at about 9:14 a.m. Saturday in response to a call for a "disturbance with weapons involved" and found two females dead, Allen police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims were identified Saturday as 17-year-old Burcu Hezar and 51-year-old Isil Borat.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Police Search for 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Thursday Night

A male family member was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Through a joint effort with DFW Airport police, authorities located Burak Hezar, 20, at the airport waiting for a flight to San Francisco, according to Allen police.

Hezar Burak, 20.
Allen Police Department
Hezar Burak, 20.

Anyone with more information about the murders who wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip by texting ALLENPD to 847411.

This article tagged under:

AllenAllen police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us