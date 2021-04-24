Allen Man Arrested at Airport; Charged With Murders of Mother, Sister: Police

A 20-year-old man faces murder charges in the deaths of his mother and sister in Allen Saturday morning, police say.
Officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive at about 9:14 a.m. Saturday in response to a call for a "disturbance with weapons involved" and found two females dead, Allen police said.
The victims were identified Saturday as 17-year-old Burcu Hezar and 51-year-old Isil Borat.
A male family member was not at the scene when officers arrived.
Through a joint effort with DFW Airport police, authorities located Burak Hezar, 20, at the airport waiting for a flight to San Francisco, according to Allen police.
Anyone with more information about the murders who wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip by texting ALLENPD to 847411.