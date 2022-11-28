Allen ISD to Consider Boundary Changes, Closing Campuses

Some parents in the Allen ISD plan to continue to fight against boundary changes that could close campuses or force students into different schools.

The Allen ISD school board is set to vote Monday night on boundary changes that may also close Anderson and Rountree elementary schools.

The district said one of the campuses would be transitioned to an early-childhood development campus while the other would be planned for non-instructional use.

Anderson and Rountree are on the east side where enrollment is dropping. The district is considering moving students from those campuses to schools on the west side where there is more growth.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

District leaders said they've considered several options, heard from parents and recognize that change can be difficult.

School officials said they're also considering what's best for the future of the district.