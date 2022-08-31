Allen ISD Teacher Arrested, Charged with 2 Counts of Indecency with a Child

A teacher from Curtis Middle School is on administrative leave after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to police records, Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

Allen Police Department says they received a report of an outcry in April 2022 regarding an incident that took place between August 2021 and September 2021 regarding inappropriate touching by Mattei.

Parents of Curtis Middle School students received a letter from the district, informing them of the indictment.

The letter stated, “District was notified by a third party that a teacher from Curtis Middle School was indicted by a grand jury. Until this notification occurred, Allen ISD had not been notified that the teacher had been involved in grand jury proceedings. Regardless, we made the decision to immediately remove the teacher from the classroom and place the teacher on administrative leave.”

Allen ISD confirms the teacher received the allegation of misconduct in April 2022, and immediately notified the Allen Police Department School Resource Officers (SROs).

The district cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation process and followed up with their own investigation procedures, but based on the available evidence, was unable to sustain the allegation. However, in an abundance of caution, Allen ISD notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the incident.

The State Board of Educator Certification was also notified of the report.

Allen ISD says they will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

"Safety is one of the District's top priorities and we will continue to make every effort to provide a safe educational environment for our students."