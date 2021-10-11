Allen ISD Staff Social Security Numbers Compromised in Cyberattack

Hackers obtained Social Security numbers for some district staff in a recent cyberattack, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock announced in an email Friday afternoon.

It is not yet known if all staff or students had their information exposed. The district will notify the staff members — and others, if any — whose Social Security numbers were compromised.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The cyberattack on Sept. 20 disrupted district networks, devices and online activities for a day. Since the cyberattack, hackers have attempted to extort the district for millions of dollars, and the district has been trying to deal with the aftermath.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.