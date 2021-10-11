DallasNews.com

Allen ISD Staff Social Security Numbers Compromised in Cyberattack

Allen ISD is one of many Texas school districts that have fallen victim to cybersecurity breaches

By Francesca D’Annunzio - The Dallas Morning News

Hackers obtained Social Security numbers for some district staff in a recent cyberattack, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock announced in an email Friday afternoon.

It is not yet known if all staff or students had their information exposed. The district will notify the staff members — and others, if any — whose Social Security numbers were compromised.

The cyberattack on Sept. 20 disrupted district networks, devices and online activities for a day. Since the cyberattack, hackers have attempted to extort the district for millions of dollars, and the district has been trying to deal with the aftermath.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comeducationcyberattackAllen ISD
