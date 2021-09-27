Allen ISD

Allen ISD Responds to Cybersecurity Breach

Allen Independent School District emails parents and staff to inform them about the steps being taken after the cybersecurity breach that occurred Thursday

Allen ISD has not seen "any credible evidence" that personal information was accessed when it suffered a data breach last week, the district says.

In the email sent to parents and staff on Thursday, Allen ISD said several systems including WiFi, printers, and phones had experienced an outage. A full investigation was conducted immediately and any information concerning the privacy of parents and staff would be reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Since then WiFi and phone systems were reinstated but the technology department was still working on the remaining systems such as printers and the GPS system used by the transportation department.

This article tagged under:

Allen ISDTechnologycybersecurity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us