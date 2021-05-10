Alleged Serial Thief Arrested in Lake Worth After Year-Long Investigation

Lake Worth police have arrested a suspected serial thief after a year-long investigation.

According to the Lake Worth Police Department, detectives arrested Walter Gene Whitehead II on Sunday for his involvement in more than 30 thefts in North Texas, including 10 in Lake Worth.

During the 12-month investigation, detectives learned that Whitehead frequently visited major retailers and stole high-end electronic equipment like smart watches, digital cameras, and tablets, police said.

In addition to multiple criminal charges out of our agency,

Police said Whitehead faces multiple criminal charges in Lake Worth, narcotics charges out of Parker County, additional theft charges in Fort Worth.