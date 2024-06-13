All-Star Game themed event in Dallas kicks off one month countdown to MLB showcase event in July

A batting cage set up in the middle of Klyde Warren Park on Thursday marked the kickoff of festivities surrounding the 2024 Major League Baseball Game in Arlington next month.

The “Knock It Out of the Park” event in Dallas coincides with the one-month countdown to the All-Star Fan Village that will open on July 13, ahead of the 94th All-Star Game on July 16.

The All-Star Game-themed batting cage featured prominent former Texas Rangers players throwing batting practice to youth baseball and softball players.

Former Rangers pitcher and two-time A.L. All-Star Jeff Russell said the event signifies the ramp-up for an event that has landed in North Texas since 1995.

“It’s special because the revenue it’s bringing in is great for the town,” Russell said.

Shawn Tolleson, who pitched for the Rangers from 2014 to 2016 as part of a five-year Major League career, said the All-Star Village will be tailored and interactive for younger fans to help them continue to grow their love for the game.

“I’ve got 3 kiddos that are fired up about it and we’re going to try and do as many events as we can,” Tolleson said.