All Pro Dads Bring Mentorship and More to Cedar Hill ISD Campuses

In the Cedar Hill ISD if you see a group of men wandering the halls they may not be teachers.

They are likely members of Cedar Hill All-Pro Dads.

“We want these kids to be successful,” Cedar Hill All Pro Dads president John Mays said. “If I can have in any way a small part in that success that is fulfilling.”

Mays said they are similar to the national All Pro Dad program. But here they take it a step further. Cedar Hill All Pro Dads work with elementary-age kids welcoming them to school in the mornings.

“That has the most positive effect we’ve found on kids at that age,” Mays said. “They’ll bump us. They’ll greet us. Some know our names.”

They’ve also set up the Shay Whittaker Operations Center on the high school campus to mentor students and have a daily presence on campus.

Cedar Hill All Pro Dads meeting with some students

Some students really appreciate seeing them.

“It makes me feel very safe at school just seeing them around,” class of 2024 student Jaia Johnson said. “They’re very nice. They’re very chill. But they are stern, and you need that.”

“Kids know when we are in their presence, they feel safe,” Mays said. “There have been a few times when we’ve had to step in a few fights. Just being real. These dads will step in and prevent the fight before it ever happens.”

Besides mentorship and a sense of security, the Cedar Hill High School associate principal Idol Mallard said All Pro Dads adds another dynamic on campus.

“They have that male presence,” Mallard said. “Many of them are dads and have students that are here on our campus and so they are someone the students can relate to.”

Relating to students so they can succeed on their school journey is what All Pro Dads is all about.

“We’re not policemen,” Mays said. “We are not security guards. We are partners with these youngsters.”

There are about 2500 men participating in Cedar Hill All-Pro Dads.

