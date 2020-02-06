All of Six Flags’ Theme Parks Designated ‘Certified Autism Centers’

Six Flags says all 26 of its theme parks nationwide meet a new standard for working with people with autism.

The company's parks will receive the "Certified Autism Center" designation from The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

As a Certified Autism Center, Six Flags parks will provide:

Trained, courteous, front-line team members with the ability to identify visual cues to better accommodate guests with cognitive disorders and help them enjoy their time in the parks;

A sensory guide for each ride and attraction so guests can make informed decisions about the ride experience and their level of comfort;

Special in-park sensory spaces, where guests with sensory needs can relax in a less stimulating environment;

Expanded culinary options to meet guests’ dietary needs (such as gluten-free items); and

An updated Accessibility Guide available at sixflags.com, Guest Relations and Ride Information Centers at each park.

"As a person on the spectrum, it is exciting to see more parks taking the extra steps to accommodate all guests," said Dr. Stephen Shore, in a news release from the company. "The commitment Six Flags is making to a true certification process is impressive and means so much to millions of individuals and families. Creating family memories and recreation are essential for both individuals with ASD and their families as a whole."

The company said they recognized that, "both individuals and families with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities find it challenging when visiting new places or planning family trips. The potential for sensory overload, combined with a lack of understanding and awareness at parks and other recreational venues, can often be overwhelming."

“We are proud to partner with IBCCES to ensure that guests on the autism spectrum have the best possible experience when visiting our parks,” said Six Flags Vice President of Safety Jason Freeman. “The certification process will equip our team members with the tools and training needed to better serve guests with special needs. We want them to know Six Flags stands ready to welcome them with open arms.”

Six Flags will be the first theme park operator to achieve the designation at all of its parks.