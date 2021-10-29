All Lanes Closed After Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-30 in Dallas

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 30 near Interstate 35E in Dallas on Friday morning.
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-30 at Akard Street.
Officials said the crash involved an 18 wheeler and a motorcycle.
The individual on the motorcycle died as a result of the crash, officials said.
According to officials, a HAZMAT team was later called to the scene for cleanup after the Dallas County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation.
All westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash.