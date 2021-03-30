Arlington

All Eight Arlington Mayoral Candidates to Participate in Interview Thursday

Early voting for the Arlington local election will begin on April 19

By Logan McElroy

On May 1st, Arlington residents will elect a new mayor.

Jeff Williams has been the mayor of Arlington for the past six years and has reached the term limit.

Eight candidates have stepped up to the plate and officially entered the race for the city's next mayor.

Each one of the candidates will participate in an interview this Thursday.

Arlington citizens will ask the candidates questions at Grounds & Gold coffee, starting at 4 p.m.

All eight candidates: Jerry Warden, Marvin Sutton, Cirilo Ocampo Jr., Dewayne T. Washington, Jim Ross, Doni Anthony, Michael Glaspie, and Kelly R. Burke have confirmed that they will participate.

The event will take place at 4130 S. Bowen Road at 4 p.m. and will be available via Facebook Live on The Deeds Group at RE/MAX Facebook page.

