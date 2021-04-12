All Dallas ISD High School Seniors Urged to Make Classroom Return

Monday, it’s “Back to School” all over again for Dallas ISD.

As a part of the Finish Strong initiative, the district is urging all high school senior students to return to classrooms for in-person instruction for the last weeks of the school year.

“For us here in South Dallas, I want to make sure that my kids are graduating and graduating on time to take care of those opportunities to go to college, the workforce and the military,” said Lincoln High School principal Johnna Weaver. “If they come back to school, they are able to come back and get the support they need to Finish Strong.”

Weaver said some of the students were having difficulties with virtual learning and this last stretch is vital to their success.

Whether excelling at home or not, Dallas ISD wants students to feel comfortable coming back, connecting with peers, and ending their high school career, with the community.

"This is my second week back," said Lincoln High School Senior Elijah Harrington.

"I see why they want us to come back, it's so much better than staying at home."