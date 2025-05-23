‘We saved lives that day.' How alert neighbor, police thwarted man's ‘evil' plans

An Oklahoma man found in a White Settlement neighborhood with explosive devices inside his van last November will soon be on his way to the Tarrant County Jail.

Police held a press conference to announce that 33-year-old Tino Napolean Ross has been charged with possession of improvised explosive devices, unlawfully carrying weapons, and resisting arrest.

On Friday morning, the White Settlement Police Department and city officials revealed new details in the 6-month-long local and federal investigation that authorities believe thwarted the suspect’s devious plans in North Texas.

Incredibly, it started with an alert neighbor’s call to 911 the morning of Nov. 26, 2024, two days before Thanksgiving.

“I’m just calling to report a suspicious vehicle in White Settlement,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous. “I’ve never seen that vehicle before. I’ve lived here three years, and they parked in front of an elderly couple’s house.”

The White Settlement Police Department released a body-worn camera video on Friday showing the calm and calculated actions of responding officers.

Three officers approached a vehicle parked in the 9200 block of Jason Lane. When officers asked the driver what he was doing, Ross is heard telling the officer he is having problems with "religious issues." The officer asks him to elaborate, “Tell me about that,” while not revealing he had already noticed a rifle inside the van. As police informed Ross that he was parked in the wrong direction, the officer quickly opened the driver’s side door, restrained Ross, and ordered him to exit the vehicle while his partner removed a long gun from the passenger side.

Ross eventually complied and was taken into custody.

What officers found in the back of the suspect’s van sparked a 6-month local and federal investigation that continues.

“I fully believe. Based on their actions, our officers on the scene … Based upon that neighbor that made the honorable decision to notify us … We saved lives that day,” said White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook. “We probably not only saved lives on that street, but we probably saved lives in other areas in North Texas.”

According to Cook, Ross drove to White Settlement from his apartment in Oklahoma with the sole reason to carry out several attacks, beginning with setting fire to a family member’s home on the street where he was approached by police.

“As the home was going to be set on fire, he was going to discharge a firearm into that house,” said Cook.

His anger extended to places of worship in nearby cities, according to Cook.

“He had visited a faith-based leader in North Texas. Demanding some kind of written documentation to deal with his spiritual issue," Cook said.

When the pastor did not provide such documents, “this angered him,” said Cook. “We know this because he told us this.”

Ross reportedly confessed to returning to the church with fuses in his pants pockets to try to alarm the church, Cook added.

Local detectives and federal agents carried out search warrants of Ross’ vehicle, apartment, and cell phone, revealing homemade bombs, materials to make IEDs, and several firearms, said Cook.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reportedly confiscated BBs, black powder substitute, and commercial fireworks with fuses removed, according to Cook.

Authorities also reportedly uncovered evidence indicating Ross had plans in motion to flee to China.

Cook praised local, state, Oklahoma and federal partner agencies for their diligent work in this ongoing investigation, emphasizing tragic events may have very well been avoided by a neighbor who ‘saw something and said something.’

According to a press release by the White Settlement Police Department

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with this investigation by conducting a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Oklahoma that resulted in materials being seized that were used to manufacture the improvised explosive devices. The ATF was an integral partner in this investigation as they continue to evaluate the case for a full federal review that could result in additional charging instruments.The Fort Worth Fire Department Bomb Squad assisted by making the scene and dealing with the explosive devices.The FBI Dallas Joint Terrorism Task Force assisted with the interview of the suspect at the scene and helped with the preparation of arrest warrants.

Cook shared during Friday’s press conference that the woman who called 911 declined to attend the press conference and preferred to remain anonymous.

She explained that she just felt something was not right as soon as her security camera captured the strange vehicle in her neighborhood so early in the morning and parked in the wrong direction for a period of time.

“I told her if you had not called, we would have had a very different outcome,” said Cook.

Ross will be extradited from the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into the Tarrant County Jail and will be held without bond after being charged by the federal government, according to Cook.

It's unclear if Ross has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.