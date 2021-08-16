ALDI Plans to Hire More Than 300 Employees in North Texas

ALDI has announced that it is hiring more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees across the country through February 2022.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, ALDI said it is looking to fill 367 positions. The company aims to hire 692 people across Texas as a whole, ALDI said.

The positions include store associate, cashier, stocker, and warehouse associate at the distribution center in Denton.

ALDI said the company has also recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees, and the new national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and positions.

According to ALDI, employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and paid time off.

To support hiring for these roles throughout the North Texas, ALDI will be hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20 through Sept. 24, during which local stores and warehouses will host interview events to fill available positions.

"As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people," Dave Rinaldo, co-president of ALDI U.S., said. "Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve."

Interested applicants can view open positions in their area online.