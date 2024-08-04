Alcohol suspected factor in Weatherford crash that left 7 hurt on I-20

Weatherford police said they believe alcohol is a factor in a car crash that left five people hurt and two fighting for their lives Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:19 p.m. on Interstate 20, between the Centerpoint Road and E. Bankhead Highway exits.

According to the Weatherford Police Department, the driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound when they lost control and rolled over the median.

As a result, the vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling westbound, which was carrying six people.

All seven people were taken to a local hospital, and two of them were in critical condition, police said.

The police department stated that alcohol is suspected to be a causative factor in the crash, and officers are still investigating the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with NBC 5 for the latest details.