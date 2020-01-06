Fort Worth

Alcohol, Speed Likely Factors in New Year’s Day Double-Fatal Rollover Crash, Police Say

Off-duty firefighter witnesses rollover crash that killed two

Two people were killed in a rollover crash eight minutes into the new year, Jan. 1, 2020.

An 18-year-old killed in a double-fatal rollover crash on New Year's Day drove on the wrong side of the road, police say.

Steven Rosalez, 18, was driving a pickup along McCart Avenue near Bilglade in Fort Worth at about eight minutes into the new year when crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into another driver, police said.

Rosalez's pickup rolled over in the crash and he was killed at the scene.

The other driver, identified as 46-year-old Armando Mireles, who nearly hit a building, was also killed in the collision.

An off-duty Fort Worth firefighter witnessed the crash and said the driver of the pickup truck was also speeding.

Fort Worth police said Monday that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash for both drivers but that they won't know for sure until the medical examiner's office issues their final report.

