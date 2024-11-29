Recalls

Albertsons recalls some deli and produce items in several states including Texas

By NBCDFW Staff

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled select store-made deli and produce items following a recall initiated by SunFed Produce, LLC.

Some of the items that are recalled include bulk cucumber supplied by SunFed Produce due to possible Salmonella contamination and in connection to an active outbreak, officials said.

The select store-made deli and produce items were available for purchase at the following stores at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb stores located in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

The products from the Deli or Produce Departments were available for purchase or produced between Oct. 18, 2024, thru Nov. 27, 2024. For the full SunFed Produce visit the the website.

Officials said consumers who purchased these items should not eat these products and should instead throw them away or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

