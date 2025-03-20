Alabama family's spring break trip to Dallas ends in tragedy

A spring break trip to Dallas ended in tragedy for an Alabama family when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their SUV, killing their 4-year-old son and seriously injuring two other children.

Sunnyvale police said the crash happened early Sunday as the family was traveling home to Tuscaloosa.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It was about four in the morning when we received the call that they'd been in an accident,” said Darius Bramlett, a family friend.

Jasmine and Jamel Cleveland, along with their three children, had spent the week in Dallas before their trip was cut short by the fatal crash. Their 2-year-old and 6-year-old were seriously hurt, while 4-year-old Judah did not survive.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Just to face this has just been devastating,” said Andrea Bramlett, Darius’ wife.

Police said the family was traveling east on Highway 80, just west of Collins Road, when a Ford F-250 pickup truck hit them from behind.

Authorities arrested the driver, 33-year-old Dakota Chase, and charged him with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

As the Clevelands begin their long road to recovery, their community is stepping up to help.

“There was a major outpour of people just rallying in and asking what can they do to help the family,” Andrea Bramlett said.

Jasmine Cleveland, who founded a nonprofit for mothers facing pregnancy loss, has launched a fundraiser to help cover medical expenses.

She has shared that Judah was her own miracle baby.

“Judah was full of life. He was very energetic. He loved God very much. He loved his family,” Darius Bramlett said.

With multiple surgeries behind them, the family is now working on finding a way home.