DFW Airport

Airline Catering Workers Begin Hunger Fast in front of American Airlines HQ

Airline catering workers began a 24-hour hunger fast in front of the American Airlines headquarters on Thursday

File image of American Airlines jets.

" data-ellipsis="false">

More than a dozen airline catering workers and their supporters have launched a hunger fast at the entrance of American Airlines headquarters.

The catering workers, who serve American Airlines at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, began their hunger fast Thursday to draw attention to inequality in the airline industry.

The fast began with a blessing ceremony led by clergy, and a group went inside the American Airlines headquarters to deliver a letter to CEO Doug Parker.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 9 mins ago

Sports Group Owes City of Fort Worth $114,308: Audit

Irving 48 mins ago

2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Irving: Police

Those participating in the hunger fast are foregoing food and juice for 24 hours in front of the Sky Chefs kitchen.

According to a representative from Unite Here, a labor union whose members work predominately in the service industry, the hunger fast is part of national day of action which asks airlines to take action to end poverty and unaffordable healthcare in the airline catering industry.

Unite Here representatives said that despite American Airlines's $1.7 billion net income in 2019, subcontracted airline catering workers are paid as low as $9.85 and remain in poverty. Hunger fast participants want American to address the concerns of employees who make its operations possible, including the catering workers, who continue to feel left behind.

This article tagged under:

DFW Airport
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us