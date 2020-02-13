Airline Catering Workers Begin Hunger Fast in front of American Airlines HQ

More than a dozen airline catering workers and their supporters have launched a hunger fast at the entrance of American Airlines headquarters.

The catering workers, who serve American Airlines at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, began their hunger fast Thursday to draw attention to inequality in the airline industry.

The fast began with a blessing ceremony led by clergy, and a group went inside the American Airlines headquarters to deliver a letter to CEO Doug Parker.

Those participating in the hunger fast are foregoing food and juice for 24 hours in front of the Sky Chefs kitchen.

According to a representative from Unite Here, a labor union whose members work predominately in the service industry, the hunger fast is part of national day of action which asks airlines to take action to end poverty and unaffordable healthcare in the airline catering industry.

Unite Here representatives said that despite American Airlines's $1.7 billion net income in 2019, subcontracted airline catering workers are paid as low as $9.85 and remain in poverty. Hunger fast participants want American to address the concerns of employees who make its operations possible, including the catering workers, who continue to feel left behind.