Airfares Are Cheaper Than They've Been in Decades. How Long Can Prices Stay So Low?

Traveling the country hasn’t been this cheap in decades.

For less than $100, travelers from the Dallas area can buy a round-trip ticket to New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and dozens of other major cities. Less than $200 will get airfare to El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Cancun and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Just how long seats on airplanes will be this cheap is anyone’s guess, said airfare tracking experts. For now, plane tickets for the traditionally robust spring break weeks and beyond remain at rock-bottom prices for those willing to take the risk of traveling.

