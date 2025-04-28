An aircraft made an emergency landing in a field in Lancaster Monday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, a Beechcraft King Air plane crashed in a field near Lancaster Regional Airport around 4:15 p.m.

The FAA says 3 people were on board and that they are investigating the crash.

The flight tracking platform, FlightAware, reflected that the plane was flying from Mexico City to Love Field Airport in Dallas.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.