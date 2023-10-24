Airbnb using AI to deter party rentals in North Texas ahead of Halloween

Ahead of Halloween, short-term rental company Airbnb started a new system designed to stop party house rentals over the spooky holiday weekend.

The company says its new system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning aimed to restrict some one-night and two-night bookings for entire homes. To do this, the technology looks at hundreds of signals relating to the booking attempt that could indicate a higher risk for a disruptive or unauthorized party incident, including the length of the trip, the distance to the listing and whether the booking is last-minute.

Guests looking to book reservations through Airbnb for Halloween must attest to the company's party ban policy and that, if they break this rule, they face suspension or removal from the platform.

Over Halloween 2022, approximately 1,900 people in Dallas were deterred from booking an entire home listing on Airbnb due to those defenses, including approximately 140 in Plano.

According to Airbnb, other Texas cities also saw large numbers of deterred bookings last Halloween, including about 2,600 people in Houston and 1,500 in Austin. Across the state, a total of 11,000 people were discouraged from Halloween house bookings.

The short-term rental company says they saw a reduction in the number of disruptive parties over that holiday.

In the lead-up to Halloween this year, Airbnb says they have also engaged law enforcement for major cities in the US on how we can assist in the event of isolated issues.

Neighbors can report concerns about a home they believe is listed on Airbnb in real-time via a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line, available at airbnb.com/neighbors.