Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation

"Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter.

Accompanying the tweet was a screenshot where the host responded to his message with "So I'll be hosting two men sleeping together...right?"

Love trying to book an @Airbnb with my bf in Dallas and having this be the first response to our booking. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vVN9w1UW1P — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) January 7, 2023

According to Kimberlin, the man denied their Airbnb request shortly after.

In a statement to NBCDFW.com, Airbnb said the host has been suspended from the platform as they launch an investigation into the matter. Additionally, Airbnb reached out to the guests impacted.

"We enforce a strict nondiscrimination policy, and when a potential violation of this policy is brought to our attention, we investigate and take action, up to removal from our community," the company said in a statement.

Last month, Airbnb released a six-year update on their work to fight discrimination and make the company more inclusive. Airbnb has also previously stated that hosts "may not decline guests based on their sexual orientation or gender identity"

In response to Kimberlin's tweet, Hilton hotels and even another Airbnb host reached out in support and their own offers.

"Curtis – if you and your partner still need help with a stay, we got you," Hilton said in a tweet.

"If you ever need to come back to Dallas, I would gladly host you and your bf!" one Twitter user responded with a link to their Bishop Arts listing.

It is unknown where Kimberlin ended up staying on his trip to Dallas. NBCDFW.com has reached out to him for further comment.