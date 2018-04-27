Air Quality Alert in Effect Saturday

By Rick Mitchell

rick32
Trillium Brewing

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

An Air Quality Alert is in effect Saturday for parts of North Texas, including all of the DFW metro area. Potentially high levels of ozone could develop and lead to an unhealthy situation for those people with respiratory ailments.

Ozone is actually helpful in blocking unhealthy ultraviolet rays from the sun, as long as the ozone is located in the upper atmosphere.

However, when chemical reactions occur among pollutants near the ground level, ozone is formed. When ozone develops near ground level, it is an unhealthy pollutant that can cause problems for people with breathing difficulties.

The weather conditions that are responsible for the increased threat of ozone are sunshine and light winds. The lack of wind keeps the pollutants from being dispersed. The winds will increase on Sunday decreasing the threat of ozone pollution.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 4 hours ago

‘We’re Still Here!’ Dallas Businesses Hit by Tornadoes Invite Customers Back

holidays 4 hours ago

Some Charitable Donations Declining This Holiday Season

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us